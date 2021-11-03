Left Menu

U.S. steel executives favor carbon border adjustment to combat 'dirty' imports

U.S. steel industry executives said on Tuesday they favor a carbon border adjustment mechanism that raises the U.S. price of "dirty" steel produced in China and other countries with high carbon emissions. U.S. steel producers claim to have the world's lowest carbon emissions and told a news conference that a trade arrangement to be negotiated between the United States and Europe Union to restrict market access for steel with high carbon intensity would provide them with a comparative advantage.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2021 03:28 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 03:28 IST
U.S. steel industry executives said on Tuesday they favor a carbon border adjustment mechanism that raises the U.S. price of "dirty" steel produced in China and other countries with high carbon emissions.

U.S. steel producers claim to have the world's lowest carbon emissions and told a news conference that a trade arrangement to be negotiated between the United States and Europe Union to restrict market access for steel with high carbon intensity would provide them with a comparative advantage. Plans for the future arrangement were announced over the weekend as part of a deal https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/eu-us-end-clash-over-steel-aluminium-tariffs-work-global-deal-2021-10-31 to end a long running transatlantic trade dispute.

"We envision, subject to negotiations between the governments, some type of a trade measure that takes into account the differential carbon intensity and that will that will be beneficial for us," Kevin Dempsey, president of the American Iron and Steel Institute, one of the industry's two major trade groups. Dempsey said he believed the carbon-based trade measures could provide U.S. and EU leverage to push China to reduce chronic excess capacity, but it is unclear how effective that can be.

"The Chinese industry benefits not only from weaker environmental standards, you have government subsidies or government ownership. There's a whole series of ways in which the Chinese government provides unfair competitive advantages to the steel industry of China," he said. More than 70% of American steel is produced in electric-arc furnaces (EAF), which melt mostly scrap steel rather than smelting iron ore in coal-fueled blast furnaces, the method prevalent in China.

Lourenco Goncalves, chief executive of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, now the largest U.S. blast-furnace steelmaker, said the United States would have a carbon advantage over both China and European competitors. "Europe has been trying consistently to hijack the environmental message, and they by no stretch of imagination are even close to what we have been accomplishing here in the United States in both EAFs and blast furnaces." he said.

Although the Commerce Department said it is now consulting with Japan and Britain over the Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum, the head of the Steel Manufacturers Association urged caution in further opening duty-free access to the U.S. steel market. "I think first it's important to make sure that this deal was implemented properly and enforced properly, and just see how it plays out over the next couple of years," SMA President Philip Bell told reporters.

He added that while the industry is pleased with the 3.3 million-ton annual U.S. tariff-rate quota for steel melted and poured in the European Union, he said there were concerns about the additional 1.1 million tons associated with tariff exclusions that will be extended for two more years. He added that the process for renewing exclusions should be examined.

