Left Menu

Assam reports 270 fresh COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Assam reported 270 fresh COVID-19 cases and seven fatalities in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Tuesday.

ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 03-11-2021 09:13 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 09:13 IST
Assam reports 270 fresh COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam reported 270 fresh COVID-19 cases and seven fatalities in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Tuesday. As per the state health bulletin, with the addition of the new cases, the active caseload in the state stands at 2,385.

With 159 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries mounted to 6,01,468. As many as 6,11,211 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state so far and the death toll in the state stands at 6,011.

The daily positivity rate stood at 0.75 per cent. The recovery rate is 98.41 per cent while the case fatality rate is 0.98 per cent. A total of 2,47,90,707 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state so far including 36,201 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States
4
Indian astronomers find new method to study atmosphere of extrasolar planets

Indian astronomers find new method to study atmosphere of extrasolar planets

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021