Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 263 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Wednesday with Sensex up by 263.08 points and Nifty up by 78.20 points.

At 9:30 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 263.08 points or 0.44 per cent at 60292.14.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17967.20, at 9:30 am, up by 78.20 points or 0.44 per cent. (ANI)

