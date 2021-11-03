Left Menu

Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'very poor' category

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2021 09:46 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 09:46 IST
Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'very poor' category
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi reached the "very poor" category on Wednesday, said the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). According to The concentrations of PM 2.5 and PM 10 stood at 252 in the 'poor' and 131 in the 'very poor' category respectively.

The air quality over Delhi-NCT is likely to remain in the lower end of the 'Poor' to 'Very Poor' categories on November 2 and November 3, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The air quality is likely to be in the lower end of the 'Very Poor' category on November 4, 2021, added IMD.

The Outlook for subsequent 5 Days: The air quality is likely to deteriorate on November 5 and November 6 but remain in the Very Poor category, as per IMD. PM2.5 to be the predominant pollutant, according to IMD.

The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from the Southeast directions of Delhi with a wind speed of 10 kmph and mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy sky towards afternoon/evening on November 2, 2021. The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from the Southeast directions of Delhi with a wind speed of 04-08 kmph and mainly clear sky on November 3, 2021. The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from the Northeast/Northwest directions of Delhi with a wind speed of 04-08 kmph and mainly clear sky on November 4, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

