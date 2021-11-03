'Continuing hobbies helped me focus on studies' says Tanmay NEET first rank holder

Tanmay Gupta, the All India first rank in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021, on Wednesday said that continuing with his hobbies helped him focus on studies. Tanmay is one of the three students who scored 720 marks. The other two are Mrinal Kutteri and Karthika G Nair.

While speaking to ANI in Jammu, he said, "I started preparing in standard 11 and studied 4 to 5 hours a day. I continued my hobbies with my studies. If you continue your hobbies, you will have more interest in studies." "I have represented Jammu and Kashmir in swimming at the national level. Smart study is very important. My parents supported me a lot. They regularly visited me when I was in Delhi," he added.

His father, Dr Akshay Gupta, said, "Whether it was sports or studies, he used to focus a lot. In class 10, he had scored 100 marks in Maths. To get good colleges and for All India Quota, he went to Delhi. I was expecting that he will score 700 but this was completely unexpected." Dr Shivali Gupta, Tanmay's mother, said, "I want to say to the youngsters of Jammu and Kashmir that Tanmay had two qualities. First, he used to set a daily target and complete it at any cost. Second, he has consistency and focus. We are really very proud of him."

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results of the NEET 202 on Monday on its official website. According to the website, 1544275 students appeared for the test in 2021, an increase of 95.63 per cent compared to 2020 (1366945 students). (ANI)

