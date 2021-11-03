Left Menu

U'khand CM thanks residents for 100 pc first dose COVID vaccine coverage

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday thanked the people of Uttarakhand and health workers as the state vaccinated 100 per cent of its eligible residents with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 03-11-2021 11:14 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 11:14 IST
U'khand CM thanks residents for 100 pc first dose COVID vaccine coverage
Visual from prize distribution ceremony (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday thanked the people of Uttarakhand and health workers as the state vaccinated 100 per cent of its eligible residents with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. "I feel proud to state that Uttarakhand is one of the states in the country where 100 per cent first dose of vaccination has been done, thanks to the conscious public and dedicated health workers of the state," said Dhami in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).

Dhami, yesterday, distributed prizes to winners of the lucky draw during the COVID-19 vaccination drive. Uttarkhand district administration had organised a mega vaccination drive from October 18-November 2. The people who took the second dose during this period entered the lucky draw.

Earlier in October, Uttrakhand had administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to its entire eligible population. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021