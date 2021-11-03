Left Menu

Inflation at peak around Diwali, wish Centre was sensitive to people: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out the Centre saying that inflation is at its peak around Diwali and added that he wished the government had a sensitive heart for the people.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2021 11:34 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 11:34 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out the Centre saying that inflation is at its peak around Diwali and added that he wished the government had a sensitive heart for the people. "It's Diwali. Inflation is at its peak. It's not a joke. I wish the Modi government had a sensitive heart for the public," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

His statement comes amid rising fuel prices. Petrol and diesel prices remained constant today after constantly rising for seven consecutive days.

In Delhi, petrol and diesel have been priced at Rs 110.04 and Rs 98.42 per litre respectively. Petrol and diesel cost Rs Rs 115.85 and Rs 106.62 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 110.49 and Rs 101.56 per litre in Kolkata and Rs 106.66 and Rs 102.59 per litre in Chennai respectively. On November 1, the prices of commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas LPG cylinders were hiked by Rs 266. (ANI)

