Left Menu

Bihar: Specially-abled woman from Gaya employs others in her candle-making venture

A specially-abled woman in Bihar's Gaya becomes an inspiration by starting a candle-making venture to earn a livelihood.

ANI | Gaya (Bihar) | Updated: 03-11-2021 11:58 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 11:47 IST
Bihar: Specially-abled woman from Gaya employs others in her candle-making venture
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A specially-abled woman in Bihar's Gaya becomes an inspiration by starting a candle-making venture to earn a livelihood. Gaya's Shabnam Praveen not only helps herself but employs several other women and helps them in becoming self-reliant.

Speaking to ANI, Praveen, owner of the candle-making venture said, "I have been doing this work since 2018. Earlier, I used to teach students at my home to become independent. However, the self-help group inspired me to do something different. They trained us in making different candles." Praveen further stated that she makes every kind of candle and supplies to Patna, Gaya, Madhubani in Bihar, and many places in West Bengal.

"I took a loan of Rs 40,000 to start this business and today have become self-dependent. If I get support from the government, I'll be able to expand it and financially help at least 25 women. I am disabled with one leg but with the support of my family I am earning Rs 5-6 lakhs annually," she added. Taking inspiration from Shabnam, other women also started taking training from her to become self-employed. "I am also training other women to learn the art and become independent," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021