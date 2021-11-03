Left Menu

SDRF rescues 4 devotees who lost their way while returning from Kedarnath temple

The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) on Tuesday night rescued four devotees who lost their way while returning from the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand.

ANI | Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 03-11-2021 12:04 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 12:04 IST
SDRF rescues 4 devotees who lost their way while returning from Kedarnath temple
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) on Tuesday night rescued four devotees who lost their way while returning from the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand. As per information shared by SDRF officials, the devotees, who lost their way, were stranded at Lincholi in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag.

"As soon as we received the information about the incident from Uttarakhand Police, we rushed to locate the stranded people," said the officials. "After reaching the spot, we came to know that the four people were coming towards Gauri Kund after offering prayers at Kedarnath Temple. Mistakenly, they took another road and lost the way," they added.

The devotees were sent to Lincholi Police Station after the SDRF team rescued them. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021