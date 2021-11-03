SDRF rescues 4 devotees who lost their way while returning from Kedarnath temple

The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) on Tuesday night rescued four devotees who lost their way while returning from the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand. As per information shared by SDRF officials, the devotees, who lost their way, were stranded at Lincholi in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag.

"As soon as we received the information about the incident from Uttarakhand Police, we rushed to locate the stranded people," said the officials. "After reaching the spot, we came to know that the four people were coming towards Gauri Kund after offering prayers at Kedarnath Temple. Mistakenly, they took another road and lost the way," they added.

The devotees were sent to Lincholi Police Station after the SDRF team rescued them. (ANI)

