Left Menu

Two held with Rs 18 crore worth of heroin in Delhi

Narcotics Squad of the Outer North District Police has arrested two people and seized 6 kilograms of high-quality heroin from their possession.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 12:21 IST
Two held with Rs 18 crore worth of heroin in Delhi
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Narcotics Squad of the Outer North District Police has arrested two people and seized 6 kilograms of high-quality heroin from their possession. As per police, the seized heroin is worth around Rs 18 crore.

"The accused have been identified as Asim (19) and Varun (28), Both of the accused are henchmen of the drugs kingpin Taimur Khan alias Bhola who was arrested in September," the police said After the arrest of Bhola, who supplied drugs in large quantities to Delhi and surrounding states, his henchmen engaged in the same work and invented a new way of making drugs and set up a plant at home, added the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021