Two held with Rs 18 crore worth of heroin in Delhi
Narcotics Squad of the Outer North District Police has arrested two people and seized 6 kilograms of high-quality heroin from their possession.
Narcotics Squad of the Outer North District Police has arrested two people and seized 6 kilograms of high-quality heroin from their possession. As per police, the seized heroin is worth around Rs 18 crore.
"The accused have been identified as Asim (19) and Varun (28), Both of the accused are henchmen of the drugs kingpin Taimur Khan alias Bhola who was arrested in September," the police said After the arrest of Bhola, who supplied drugs in large quantities to Delhi and surrounding states, his henchmen engaged in the same work and invented a new way of making drugs and set up a plant at home, added the police. (ANI)
