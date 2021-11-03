Left Menu

Rains likely in parts of Andhra, TN, Kerala over next few days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heavy to very heavy rain in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu over the next few days.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 13:26 IST
Rains likely in parts of Andhra, TN, Kerala over next few days
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heavy to very heavy rain in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu over the next few days.

"Scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning activity is likely over south Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe, Lakshadweep during 02nd-06th November and over Karnataka during 03rd-06th November 2021," it said.

Isolated rainfall has been predicted over Telangana and Lakshadweep, Rayalseema, Odisha, over coastal and south interior Karnataka, and other areas as well, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021