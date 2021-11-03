Left Menu

AAP demands SC-monitored SIT probe into multilevel parking incident in Delhi's Green Park

A day after a portion of the multilevel parking in Delhi's Green Park collapsed, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti demanded that a Supreme Court-monitored SIT team should be constituted to investigate the incident.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 14:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A day after a portion of the multilevel parking in Delhi's Green Park collapsed, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti demanded that a Supreme Court-monitored SIT team should be constituted to investigate the incident. Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Bharti claimed that no leader from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or officials of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) reached the spot hours after the incident.

"We received information about the incident at 5.30 pm yesterday. I stayed there for two-and-a-half hours, but neither BJP leader reached there, nor any MCD official." He also alleged, "BJP has PhD in corruption and miss management. Its half-finished structure was inaugurated by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. There is no safety audit, no cost audit or utility audit."

"We demand that all this be audited and a Supreme Court-monitored SIT be constituted to investigate it," he further said. AAP MLA Atishi, who was also at the press conference said that "MCD has done scam work."

"Wasn't this building's life even for a year? It is necessary to investigate which contractor made this. What is his relation with BJP leaders and what kind of material was used in it. Hardeep Puri should come forward and answer these questions," she said. AAP spokesperson, Saurabh Bhardwaj questioned whether the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has any expertise in building such a structure.

Electrically-operated floor plates at multi-level parking in Green Park fell on Tuesday, causing damage to some cars at the spot. (ANI)

