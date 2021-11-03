Left Menu

European shares hit fresh peaks on earnings boost

European shares hit record highs on Wednesday, as a recent run of upbeat corporate earnings and higher metal prices helped limit losses from a slide in oil stocks. The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.2%, as of 0824 GMT, with global shares lingering at record peaks ahead of an expected tapering of pandemic-era stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

European shares hit fresh peaks on earnings boost
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares hit record highs on Wednesday, as a recent run of upbeat corporate earnings and higher metal prices helped limit losses from a slide in oil stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.2%, as of 0824 GMT, with global shares lingering at record peaks ahead of an expected tapering of pandemic-era stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve. BMW inched up 0.7% after the German automaker reported higher quarterly profit, though it reiterated its warning on the global chip crunch.

Shares of Lufthansa advanced 5.2% after the airline posted a return to profit for the first time since the coronavirus crisis, boosted by the easing of travel restrictions. Oil stocks led losses in the STOXX 600, falling 1.8%, as crude prices declined after industry data pointed to a big build in crude oil and distillate stocks in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer, and as pressure mounted on OPEC to increase supply.

Vestas, the world's largest maker of wind turbines, slumped 10.2% after posting a lower-than-expected third-quarter operating profit and trimming its full-year profit forecast.

