Left Menu

Honorarium for anganwadi workers hiked in Uttarakhand

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 03-11-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 14:25 IST
Honorarium for anganwadi workers hiked in Uttarakhand
Image Credit: Twitter(@pushkardhami)
  • Country:
  • India

The honorarium for anganwadi workers in Uttarakhand has been increased ahead of Diwali.

Announcing this here on Tuesday evening, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the honorarium for angandwadi workers has been increased by Rs 1,800 while those for mini anganwadi workers and anganwadi sahayikas by Rs 1,500.

A total of 35,014 anganwadi workers in the state will benefit from the hike which comes into effect from November.

After the hike, anganwadi workers in Uttarakhand will get Rs 9,300 per month honorarium, mini anganwadi workers Rs 6,250 and anganwadi sahayikas (assistants) Rs 5,250, an official release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021