Honorarium for anganwadi workers hiked in Uttarakhand

The honorarium for anganwadi workers in Uttarakhand has been increased ahead of Diwali.

Announcing this here on Tuesday evening, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the honorarium for angandwadi workers has been increased by Rs 1,800 while those for mini anganwadi workers and anganwadi sahayikas by Rs 1,500.

A total of 35,014 anganwadi workers in the state will benefit from the hike which comes into effect from November.

After the hike, anganwadi workers in Uttarakhand will get Rs 9,300 per month honorarium, mini anganwadi workers Rs 6,250 and anganwadi sahayikas (assistants) Rs 5,250, an official release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)