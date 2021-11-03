Iraq oil ministry says pipeline to Jordan needs to cost under $9 bln
The Iraqi oil ministry said on Wednesday the cost of an oil pipeline to Jordan's Aqaba port city should be brought under $9 billion for the project to go ahead.
Talks between Jordan and Iraq about the project have reached an "advanced stage," it added in a statement.
