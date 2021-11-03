Left Menu

Oil stocks weigh on FTSE 100; Darktrace slumps to 2-month low

There is a desire to move away from fossil fuel reliance, but it may not happen quickly enough." Buoyed by soaring fuel prices, UK energy stocks have far outperformed other sectors and the FTSE 100 index this year.

London's FTSE 100 slipped on Wednesday as losses in heavyweight oil stocks outweighed a rebound in miners, while traders held back on uncertainty around a potential UK rate hike. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index declined 0.3%, with gains in metal stocks offset by weakness in oil majors Royal Dutch Shell and BP.

UK's energy subindex fell 1.5%, tracking crude prices after industry data showed a big build in crude oil and distillate stocks in the United States and as pressure mounted on OPEC to increase supply. "Any weakness over the near term of oil prices and oil producers is a potential buying opportunity," said Joshua Mahoney, market analyst at IG Group.

"I don't see any shift away from fossil fuels despite the talks at COP26. There is a desire to move away from fossil fuel reliance, but it may not happen quickly enough." Buoyed by soaring fuel prices, UK energy stocks have far outperformed other sectors and the FTSE 100 index this year. However, their performance this quarter has been muted so far, falling 0.8%, compared with a 2.5% rise on the benchmark index.

Recent signs of slowing economic growth have raised doubts among investors about potential interest rate hikes ahead of the Bank of England's meeting on Thursday. Clothing retailer Next Plc was among the worst performers on the blue-chip index, declining 2.8% after it warned of slowing sales growth.

Cybersecurity firm Darktrace Plc declined 4.8% to hit over a two-month low after British private-equity firm Vitruvian Partners said it had sold about 11 million ordinary shares in the company. The domestically focussed mid-cap index rose 0.1%, with shares in airlines Wizz Air Holdings and EasyJet providing the biggest boost.

