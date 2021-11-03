Delhi Police registers case against unknown people in Green Park parking collapse incident

The Delhi Police has registered a case against unknown people after a portion of the automated multilevel parking facility at Green Park here, which was inaugurated by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) in November last year, collapsed, officials, said on Wednesday.

After the incident on Tuesday evening, the SDMC mayor, too, had ordered an inquiry.

A senior Delhi Police officer said, ''On Tuesday, we registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50) against unknown persons.'' The officer said a thorough investigation is being carried out to ascertain if there were any lapses by the authorities concerned or whether the incident took place due to lack of maintenance at the time the project was commissioned.

''A thorough technical analysis is being carried out based on which further action will be taken,'' he said.

The officials had claimed that no casualty or damage to cars were reported in the incident, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had alleged that several cars were damaged.

''Cars are parked on platforms in the automated stack parking. Due to some technical glitch, one platform or floor plate of Tower Number 3 on the eighth floor of the parking facility collapsed. It was not a major incident. Neither was anyone hurt nor was any car damaged,'' SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan had told PTI. He said strict action will be taken against the guilty.

The automated stack parking facility was inaugurated in November last year by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Union minister RK Singh along with senior SDMC officials. The 17-floor multilevel automatic parking near Green Park Metro station, built at a cost of Rs 18 crore, was inaugurated in November last year. A total of 136 cars, including 32 SUVs, can be parked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)