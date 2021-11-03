Left Menu

J-K: Timely rainfall, favourable weather boost saffron production

Timely rainfall and favourable weather have boosted saffron cultivation in the Pampore area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 03-11-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 15:52 IST
J-K: Timely rainfall, favourable weather boost saffron production
A visual from the saffron fields in Pampore, Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Timely rainfall and favourable weather have boosted saffron cultivation in the Pampore area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. While speaking to ANI, Mohamad Iqbal Chowdry, Director of Department of Agriculture, said, "Saffron cultivation has an old history of 500 years. This year, in the starting of Rabi season, due to good rainfall, the moisture reached to the root level which helped the cultivation."

He added, "We have India International Kashmir Saffron Trading Center, in which the saffron farmers have been given various facilities. Lab helped to sell saffron at Rs 1,75,000 to Rs 2,28,000 per kg." Zahid Bashir, a saffron farmer, said, "In comparison with last year, this year the cultivation has been good. From 21 October to 21 November, the process is for one month. The weather is very good. The soil was wet so the cultivation was good."

Junaid, another saffron farmer, said, "The demand for saffron is very high. It's a very expensive ingredient. Pampore is known as 'Saffron City. We have a family business of saffron. Saffron has medical values too. It is used even in cosmetics." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021