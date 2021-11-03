Left Menu

Preparations in full swing in Kedarnath ahead of PM Modi visit on Nov 5

Preparations are in full swing in Kedarnath ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on November 5.

ANI | Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 03-11-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 16:00 IST
Preparations in full swing in Kedarnath ahead of PM Modi visit on Nov 5
Preparations underway in Kedarnath ahead PM Modi's visit on November 5. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Preparations are in full swing in Kedarnath ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on November 5. The Prime Minister will offer prayers at the Kedarnath Temple and thereafter inaugurate Shri Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi and also unveil the statue of Shri Adi Shankaracharya here.

A devotee, who came to visit the Kedarnath temple, said, "After 2013, PM Modi has done a lot of developments in this place. I want some hotels to come up in Kedarnath." Another devotee said, "I am coming here every year from 2011. After 2013, a number of development works have been done. People are also getting employment."

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for multiple projects worth over Rs 180 crore, including the Redevelopment of Sangam Ghat, First Aid and Tourist Facilitation Centre, Admin Office and Hospital, two Guest Houses, Police Station, Command and Control Centre, Mandakini Aasthapath Queue Management and Rainshelter and Saraswati Civic Amenity Building. The Prime Minister will review and inspect the executed and ongoing works along the Saraswati Aasthapath. He will inaugurate key infrastructure projects which have been completed, including Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

Study finds how our brain recognises familiar faces

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021