The Latest: Kerry says COP26 more focused than past summits

Treasury chief Rishi Sunak said that the U.K. government is providing new funds to help poor countries cope with climate change. But he said that public investment alone isnt enough. Sunak called for a historic wall of capital for the net zero transition around the world. But poor countries are angry that after Britain and other wealthy countries failed to meet their commitment to provide 100 billion a year to finance climate-related projects in the developing world by 2020.

U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry said Wednesday that the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow have more energy and focus than previous rounds of climate negotiations in particular because of the strong presence and support of the private sector. "I think we are going to have the greatest increase in ambition we've ever had, we probably do in these first 36 hours, and the real issue is going to be follow-up, working with them," Kerry told a gathering of mayors from around the globe involved in climate initiatives at a local level. His comments came as Britain called for the world's financial industry to channel vast funds towards greener investments to ensure that global efforts to curb global warming succeed.

___ Glasgow: Britain has called for the world's financial industry to channel its vast funds toward greener investments to ensure that efforts to curb global warming succeed. Treasury chief Rishi Sunak said that the U.K. government is providing new funds to help poor countries cope with climate change. But he said that "public investment alone isn't enough." Sunak called for a "historic wall of capital for the net-zero transition around the world." But poor countries are angry that after Britain and other wealthy countries failed to meet their commitment to providing $100 billion a year to finance climate-related projects in the developing world by 2020.

