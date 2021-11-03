Top Dutch court to rule on $50 bln Yukos Oil dispute with Russia

The Dutch Supreme Court on Friday gives its judgment in the case of a $50 billion arbitration award Russia was ordered to pay former shareholders of now defunct oil producer Yukos.

The ruling caps seven years of legal wrangling in Dutch courts after an arbitration tribunal in 2014 found Moscow had violated its international obligations by taking actions designed to bankrupt Yukos, formerly Russia's largest oil company. Most of Yukos’ assets were absorbed by the Kremlin’s flagship oil producer Rosneft, and its former owners took their case to the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) to try to recover their assets - from where their case proceeded through the Dutch legal system.

Yet even if the highest Dutch court sides with the former Yukos shareholders, they might need years more of litigation to enforce the award by physically seizing Russian state assets around the world. Yukos collapsed in 2006 after oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky fell out with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and the government began demanding billions of dollars in alleged back taxes that ultimately resulted in its being expropriated by the state.

On Friday, the highest Dutch court will decide whether to uphold the initial 2014 decision by the PCA which ordered the Russian state to pay more than $50 billion in what is the largest known arbitration award in history. Legal proceedings seeking to enforce the awards were subsequently lodged in the Netherlands, Britain and the United States by subsidiaries of GML, formerly known as Group Menatep Ltd, which held around 70% of the shares in Yukos.

A Dutch appeals court upheld the arbitration award in February 2020, overturning a lower district court's finding that the tribunal lacked jurisdiction. Russia lodged an appeal at the Dutch Supreme Court in May 2020, saying the sum had increased to $57 billion due to additional penalties and interest.

The former shareholders have been encouraged by a recommendation in April by the leading advisor to the Supreme Court that Russia’s appeal be dismissed in its entirety. "We look forward to the ruling, confident in the outcome," a spokesman for the former Yukos shareholders told Reuters.

A lawyer for Russia said he hopes the judges with either set aside the appeal judgment and the Yukos awards, or refer the case to the Court of Justice of the European Union in Luxembourg for a binding interpretation of the Energy Charter Treaty under which the award was based. The verdict is scheduled to be published at 0930 GMT.

