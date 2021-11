BRIEF-WHO Says It Granted Emergency Use Listing To India's Covaxin For Prevention Of COVID-19 - Tweet

World Health Organization: * WHO SAYS GRANTED EMERGENCY USE LISTING (EUL) TO INDIA'S COVAXIN

* WHO - RECOMMENDED USE OF INDIA'S COVAXIN IN TWO DOSES, WITH A DOSE INTERVAL OF FOUR WEEKS, IN ALL AGE GROUPS 18 AND ABOVE * WHO SAYS AVAILABLE DATA ON VACCINATION OF PREGNANT WOMEN WITH THE COVAXIN VACCINE ARE INSUFFICIENT TO ASSESS VACCINE SAFETY OR EFFICACY IN PREGNANCY

