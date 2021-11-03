Pilgrims gather in Vrindavan ahead of Diwali, Govardhan for annual rituals

A massive gathering of pilgrims has congregated in Vrindavan and Govardhan hill for the celebration of Deepawali in Brajbhumi, a priest of Bankey Bihari temple said on Wednesday.

"The kindling of earthen lamps at the lotus feet of Bankey Bihari Ji Maharaj during Deepawali is considered a good omen and a way to salvation. Pilgrims throng to this temple on an auspicious day to participate in the annual rituals", Gyanendra Goswami, the Sevayat Acharya of Bankey Bihari temple, said.

During the period from Deepawali till Holi, the deity (Lord Krishna) will preside on a "Hatari" (a raised structure) instead of "Sinhasan (throne)", as per ritual, he said.

Govardhan Pooja, which is celebrated to mark the lifting of Goverdhan hill by Lord Krishna to protect 'Brajwasis' from the wrath of Lord Indra is on Friday. However, thousands of Indian and foreign devotees have already gathered in the town for the festival, Mahesh Sharma the priest of Daan ghati temple said.

The annual ritual of 'parikrama' (circumambulation) of the Govardhan hill by the pilgrims, which goes on round the clock, has already started, he said.

One of the salient features of this Pooja is the procession of foreign devotees, which is led by spiritual teacher Sri Bhakti Vedant Madhav Mahraj from Girdhari Gaudiya Math Goverdhan to Hargokul temple Govardhan, Narsingh Ji Maharaj, secretary Girdhari Gaudiya Math said.

Preparation of a total of 36 dishes to be offered to the deity has also begun since every devotee carries some dish in a basket to offer to the deity, the secretary said.

According to officials of the 'Math', over 1500 foreign devotees, the majority from Russia, the USA, Canada, Brazil, and Germany have reached Govardhan to participate in the annual procession.

Security for both the festivals has been beefed up in and around the Vrindavan, Govardhan, Barsana, Gokul, and Nandgaon temples, Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said.

Plainclothes policemen have been deployed inside major temples to prevent incidents of chain-snatching, pick-pocketing, and misbehaving with women, which are often reported during the season, the officer said.

Parking arrangements have been made at all entry points of Vrindavan and Govardhan, he said.

