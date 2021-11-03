Left Menu

UAE, IRENA launch global platform to accelerate renewable energy projects -WAM

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 03-11-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 18:35 IST
UAE, IRENA launch global platform to accelerate renewable energy projects -WAM
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The United Arab Emirates and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) has launched a global platform that aims to accelerate renewable energy projects, state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday. The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development will become the first strategic partner in the platform, providing $400 million to help it raise at least $1 billion dollars.

The platform, launched during the COP26 U.N. climate conference in the Scottish city of Glasgow, aims to provide the financing needed to generate 1.5 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030, the news agency added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021