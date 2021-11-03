Odisha CM announces Rs 33cr aid to Puri district farmers under KALIA scheme

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday announced that Rs 33.03 crore financial aid will be provided to farmers in Puri district under the state government’s flagship Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme.

This programme will benefit 1,65,131 small and marginal farmers in the district and each grower will get Rs 2,000 for the 2021-22 Rabi crop under the scheme, a statement released by the Chief Minister’s Office said. The money will be directly deposited in the bank accounts of the cultivators. According to the provisions of the welfare programme, farmers, mostly small and marginal cultivators, are entitled to get Rs 10,000 in two instalments for two crops in a year.

Under the scheme, landless agricultural farmers are also eligible to get Rs 12,000 per annum for three years. On September 11, the chief minister had sanctioned Rs 742.58 crore for 37,12,941 farmers under the KALIA scheme. However, farmers of Puri district could not avail of the benefit due to the imposition of the model code of conduct for the Pipili by-poll.

Keeping in view the prevailing pandemic situation, Patnaik in June this year, had announced Rs 1,690 crore COVID-19 assistance package for landless farmers, construction workers, MGNREGS workers, particularly vulnerable tribal groups, SC/ST students and physically handicapped students.

A total of 17.89 lakh landless farmers had received special assistance of Rs 1,000 under the package. An amount of Rs 207 crore was also given to landless farmers, who had not received their third instalment under the KALIA scheme.

