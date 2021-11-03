Gehlot seeks central grant to compensate for damage to crops in flood

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded an additional grant of Rs 757 crore from the Centre to provide relief to the people affected by the damage caused to crops, life and property.

Gehlot approved the demand in a memorandum to be sent to the Centre by the Department of Disaster Management and Relief Department.

According to an official statement, 12.11 lakh farmers in 3,704 villages of seven districts of the state have been hit by disasters like floods due to excessive rains in the monsoon season year 2021.

In addition to crop loss, this disaster has also caused loss of human lives and livestock, besides damage to houses and public property.

On the basis of the damage assessment report received from the affected districts, a memorandum has been prepared seeking additional help from the Centre.

According to the proposal approved by the chief minister, the maximum assistance of about Rs 443 crore has been sought for damage to crops.

Other damages have been assessed at worth Rs 197 crore for public assets like roads, bridges, buildings, about Rs 51 crore for houses and about Rs 21 crore for land erosion besides Rs 35 crore for damage to structures of canals, irrigation and drinking water projects.

