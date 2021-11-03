IEC concludes vote counting at municipalities in Northern Cape

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says it has concluded vote counting at municipalities in the Northern Cape with the capturing of results of only two municipalities left before the process is completed.

The two remaining municipalities are Gasegonyana and Joe Morolong.

Northern Cape IEC manager, Bonolo Modise, said although there were some glitches, both the voting and counting processes were executed smoothly at the province's 728 voting stations.

"Every election has some incident. An incident could be the late opening of a voting station or some parties taking up an issue with a presiding officer over something that happens at a station. But it was nothing major that would make it difficult for us to complete the process," Modise said.

By 2 pm on Wednesday, the African National Congress (ANC) had garnered just under 50% of the overall votes in the province, followed by the Democratic Alliance (DA) with 21.13% and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) with 9.2%.

Consequently, the ANC is leading in at least 23 councils - occupying at least 50% of seats in 14 of those.

Nine councils are hung – meaning there is no party occupying half of the available council seats.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)