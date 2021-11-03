Centre releases GST Compensation of Rs. 17,000Cr to States

The Central Government has released GST Compensation of Rs. 17,000 crore to States today. The total amount of compensation released to the States/UTs so far including the aforesaid amount during the year 2021-22 is Rs. 60,000 crores. As per the decision of GST Council, back to back the loan of Rs.1.59 lakh crore has already been released in lieu of shortfall in the release of GST Compensation during the current financial year.