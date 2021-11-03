Russian gas to flow to Europe again via Yamal-Europe pipeline from Thursday
Russian gas should flow to Europe again through the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Thursday, with entry renominations at the Mallnow border rising from zero, data on operator Gascade's website showed on Wednesday.
Renominations, or requests to transport gas, stood at 13,521,200 KWh/h for the Thursday gas day starting at 0500 GMT, Gascade data showed.
Flows into Germany at the Mallnow metering point, which lies on the Polish border, stopped early on Saturday and switched to reverse mode.
