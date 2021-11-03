Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Ahead of PM Modi's visit, Kedarnath Temple decorated with 8 quintal flowers

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Uttarakhand, the Kedarnath Temple was decorated with eight quintals of flowers on the eve of Diwali on Wednesday.

ANI | Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 03-11-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 19:59 IST
Uttarakhand: Ahead of PM Modi's visit, Kedarnath Temple decorated with 8 quintal flowers
Kedarnath Temple seen decorated with flowers on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Uttarakhand, the Kedarnath Temple was decorated with eight quintals of flowers on the eve of Diwali on Wednesday. As per the Ministry of Culture, PM Modi will visit Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand on Friday where he will unveil the statue, and inaugurate the Samadhi of Adi Shankaracharya which has been reconstructed after its destruction in the 2013 Uttarakhand floods.

PM Modi will also inaugurate key infrastructure projects worth Rs 130 crores, including Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini. He is also scheduled to address a public rally during his visit. After the natural disaster in Kedarnath in 2013, its reconstruction was started in 2014.

The entire reconstruction work at Kedarnath has been undertaken under the personal guidance of the Prime Minister, who has constantly reviewed and monitored the progress of the project and given his vision for the re-development works there" reads the official statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021