Imam Association J-K Chairman urges youth to work for peace, de-radicalisation

Imam Association Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday organised an interactive session with the students of Madrasa Talimul Quran Area in Srinagar which witnessed the participation of over six dozen students.

Chairperson of the Imam Association Jammu and Kashmir, Hilal Ahmad Lone.. Image Credit: ANI
Addressing the students, Chairman of the Association Hilal Lone said, "It is the responsibility of religious personalities and Imam to look after the society in all the aspects so that youth doesn't get trapped in any illegal or anti-national activities."

He urged all the students to work for the peace and de-radicalisation of the youth among other issues faced by the union territory. (ANI)

