SKM asks citizens to light a lamp to honour farmers killed during protest

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 20:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Kisanektamorcha)
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday called upon citizens and all its constituents to light an earthen lamp on Diwali in the name of farmers killed during the ongoing farmers' protest.

The SKM, in a statement on the eve of Diwali, said for protesting farmers, celebration time would arrive only when their demands would be met by the central government.

It said nearly 700 farmers have died in the agitation so far due to the ''obstinate, undemocratic and irrational'' approach of the central government.

''The Samyukt Kisan Morcha calls upon its constituents and citizens in the farmers' movement to light one lamp on Diwali in honour of farmers who have sacrificed their lives for the cause of farmers' rights and livelihoods,'' the statement read.

The SKM also invited people to join protesting farmers at the morcha sites to celebrate Diwali with them, it said.

Thousands of farmers have been camping at the three border points -- Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur -- protesting against the Centre's three farm laws since November 26, 2020.

While the protesting farmers have been claiming that the three laws enacted last year are against their interest, the Centre has been saying these legislations are pro-farmer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

