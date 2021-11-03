Standing Committee on Food selects 20 subjects for examination, scrutiny
The Standing Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution on Wednesday selected 20 subjects of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution for examination and scrutiny for the financial year 2021-22.
The Lok Sabha's official Twitter handle said, "The Standing Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution has selected 20 Subjects of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution for examination during the term 2021-22."
The subjects include payment of arrears to sugarcane farmers, functioning of warehousing development and regulatory authority, quality control cells, food subsidy and its utilization etc, development/promotion of sugar industry edible oils, post-harvest management of food grains; production, consumption and pricing of sugar among others. (ANI)
