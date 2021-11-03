Left Menu

Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh terrorist arrested by NIA for arranging fake Indian identity documents for associates

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested one Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorist from West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district in the case of arranging fake Indian identity documents for other members of the banned outfit who had illegally entered India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 21:22 IST
Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh terrorist arrested by NIA for arranging fake Indian identity documents for associates
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Rajnish Singh The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested one Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorist from West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district in the case of arranging fake Indian identity documents for other members of the banned outfit who had illegally entered India.

NIA conducted searches and arrested the Bangladeshi JMB operative named Md Abdul Mannan Bachu, current resident of Chhoto Masjid, Panchghara, South 24 Parganas. The JMB operative was arrested in case of online recruitment and radicalisation by the banned outfit, the agency said on Wednesday, adding "Bachu was involved in arranging fake Indian identity documents for the terrorists of JMB who had illegally entered into India."

The case relates to the conspiracy of online radicalisation and recruitment of vulnerable Muslim youth by JMB and Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) in India and Bangladesh, the NIA said. On August 6, the NIA had registered the case and has so far arrested five JMB operatives.

Search conducted on Tuesday led to the recovery of electronic devices, fake Indian Voter ID cards, Aadhaar Cards and other incriminating documents for illegal acquisition of Indian identity by Bangladeshi national, said the agency. It is suspected that the terrorist may have links with Al-Qaeda and Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami (HuJI) and was setting up terror modules in West Bengal, as per sources.

A number of JMB operatives, including Indians, were arrested in West Bengal in the past few years. The JMB, which carried out a terror attack at a popular cafe in Dhaka in 2016 in which 22 people, including 17 foreigners, were killed, is trying to spread its tentacles in India, the NIA had said in 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

Germany to give 700 mln euros to help South Africa end coal use

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021