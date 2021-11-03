Left Menu

Standing Committee on Energy selects 24 subjects for examination

The Standing Committee on Energy on Wednesday selected 24 subjects of the Ministries of Power and New and Renewable Energy for examination and scrutiny for the financial year 2021-22.

Making the announcement, the official Twitter handle of Lok Sabha tweeted, "The Standing Committee on Energy has selected 24 Subjects of the Ministries of Power and New and Renewable Energy for examination during the term 2021-22. "

The items include promotion of electric vehicles in India, energy conservation, efficiency and audit, a roadmap for the achievement of 450 GW renewable energy target among others. (ANI)

