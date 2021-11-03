Left Menu

President Kovind greets people on eve of Deepawali

President Ram Nath Kovind greeted citizens on the eve of Deepawali urged them to celebrate the festival in a clean and safe manner.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 22:26 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind greeted citizens on the eve of Deepawali urged them to celebrate the festival in a clean and safe manner. The President said that Deepawali symbolizes the victory of good over evil and light over darkness and gives a message of mutual affection, fraternity and brotherhood.

"On the auspicious occasion of Deepawali, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all our fellow citizens living in India and abroad. Deepawali festival symbolizes the victory of good over evil and light over darkness," the President said. He said the festival is an occasion to share "our prosperity and happiness with each other".

"This festival is largely celebrated by people following different beliefs across various sections of our society. The auspicious occasion of Deepawali gives message of mutual affection, fraternity and brotherhood. In fact, it is an occasion to share our prosperity and happiness with each other. Let us, celebrate this festival together in a clean and safe manner and resolve to contribute in conservation and protection of environment," the President said. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also greeted the people on the eve of Deepawali.

"Celebrated with traditional fervour and zeal, Deepawali is associated with Shri Rama's return to Ayodhya with Maa Sita and Laxmana after the exile of fourteen years. Signifying the victory of good over evil, the festival reaffirms our belief in the noble ideals of Shri Rama's life," Naidu said. "Shri Rama is the embodiment of truth, Dharma, courage and compassion in our culture. The 'Maryada purushottama' is revered as an ideal king, obedient son, invincible warrior and a role model for all. Celebrations of Deepawali include the worship of Maa Lakshmi, the Goddess of Prosperity. May this festival that brings light, harmony, prosperity and peace into our lives usher in a new enthusiasm to make our lives more fulfilling and bring happiness to everyone around us," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

