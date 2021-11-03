Bengal bus owners want state govt to reduce tax on diesel after Centre's move

Private bus operators in West Bengal sought a commensurate slash in taxes levied by the state government on diesel, following the Centre's decision on Wednesday to reduce excise duty on the fuel by Rs 10 per litre.

Tapan Banerjee, general secretary of Joint Council of Bus Syndicates, said that they are, however, sticking to their demand for an increase in fares given the huge cost of running their vehicles.

''We want the West Bengal government to effect a comparable reduction in duties imposed by it on diesel so as to bring down its prices to a bearable level,'' he told PTI.

All Bengal Bus Minibus Coordination Committee general secretary Rahul Chatterjee also demanded that the state government show a similar gesture by reducing duties imposed by it on diesel.

He said that despite the Centre's reduction in prices, diesel would still cost around Rs 90 per litre in the state.

Demanding a hike in bus fares, Chatterjee said that the last time bus fares were increased in March, 2018, the price of diesel was Rs 63 per litre.

In a Diwali bonanza, the central government announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)