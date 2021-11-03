Left Menu

Bengal bus owners want state govt to reduce tax on diesel after Centre's move

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-11-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 22:57 IST
Bengal bus owners want state govt to reduce tax on diesel after Centre's move
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Private bus operators in West Bengal sought a commensurate slash in taxes levied by the state government on diesel, following the Centre's decision on Wednesday to reduce excise duty on the fuel by Rs 10 per litre.

Tapan Banerjee, general secretary of Joint Council of Bus Syndicates, said that they are, however, sticking to their demand for an increase in fares given the huge cost of running their vehicles.

''We want the West Bengal government to effect a comparable reduction in duties imposed by it on diesel so as to bring down its prices to a bearable level,'' he told PTI.

All Bengal Bus Minibus Coordination Committee general secretary Rahul Chatterjee also demanded that the state government show a similar gesture by reducing duties imposed by it on diesel.

He said that despite the Centre's reduction in prices, diesel would still cost around Rs 90 per litre in the state.

Demanding a hike in bus fares, Chatterjee said that the last time bus fares were increased in March, 2018, the price of diesel was Rs 63 per litre.

In a Diwali bonanza, the central government announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021