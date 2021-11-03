Temporary firecracker market gutted in fire in UP

A major fire broke out at a temporary firecracker market set up ahead of Diwali in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, gutting all shops, police said.

Shopkeepers estimated the damage due to the fire at Rs 50 lakh.

The fire started from a spark from a firecracker burst by a customer, the police said.

A large number of people who thronged the market on the eve of Diwali ran for cover as the fire spread quickly.

All 20 shops in the market were gutted in the fire.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashok Kumar said the fire was brought under control with the help of fire brigade personnel and local residents. There was no casualty on the spot, he said.

The temporary market was set up on the Navodaya Inter College ground in Mihinpurwa of the district with permission of the administration.

Kumar said adequate police personnel have been deployed at the site.

Sub-divisional magistrate Gyan Prakash Tripathi said revenue personnel are investigating the incident and assessing the damage, following which compensation will be disbursed.

