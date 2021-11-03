Left Menu

Temporary firecracker market gutted in fire in UP

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 03-11-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 23:13 IST
Temporary firecracker market gutted in fire in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A major fire broke out at a temporary firecracker market set up ahead of Diwali in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, gutting all shops, police said.

Shopkeepers estimated the damage due to the fire at Rs 50 lakh.

The fire started from a spark from a firecracker burst by a customer, the police said.

A large number of people who thronged the market on the eve of Diwali ran for cover as the fire spread quickly.

All 20 shops in the market were gutted in the fire.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashok Kumar said the fire was brought under control with the help of fire brigade personnel and local residents. There was no casualty on the spot, he said.

The temporary market was set up on the Navodaya Inter College ground in Mihinpurwa of the district with permission of the administration.

Kumar said adequate police personnel have been deployed at the site.

Sub-divisional magistrate Gyan Prakash Tripathi said revenue personnel are investigating the incident and assessing the damage, following which compensation will be disbursed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021