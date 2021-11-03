Goa reduces VAT on petrol, diesel by Rs 7

After the Centre's announcement on reduction on excise duty on petrol and diesel, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced slashing the Value Added Tax (VAT) by Rs 7 on both petrol and diesel in the state. Taking to Twitter, Sawant expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving relief to the common man.

"The Modi Govt. has given a great Diwali gift to all Indians, by announcing reduction in Excise Duty on Petrol and Diesel. I thank the Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji as this decision shall give great relief to common man and help control inflation," the Chief Minister tweeted. "In addition, Government of Goa shall reduce an additional Rs 7 on Petrol and Rs 7 on Diesel, thereby reducing the price of diesel by Rs 17 per litre and petrol by Rs 12 per litre," he said in another tweet.

In a significant decision, the Centre on Wednesday reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel to bring down the prices of the two petroleum products which had been seeing an upward trend. The relief to consumers came on the eve of Diwali. The Finance Ministry said that excise duty on petrol will come down by Rs 5 and that on diesel by Rs 10 and it will be effective from Thursday.

It urged the states "to commensurately reduce" VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers. (ANI)

