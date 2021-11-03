Left Menu

After Centre excise duty cut, Goa govt announces more reduction in petrol, diesel prices

The excise duty reduction is effective from November 4, the day of Diwali festival.Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant, in a message on social media, said the prices of petrol and diesel will be reduced by Rs 12 per litre and Rs 17 per litre, respectively, in the state.He said the reduction in fuel prices is a great Diwali gift given to Indians by the Modi government.Sawant wrote The Modi Govt has given a great Diwali gift to all Indians by announcing reduction in Excise Duty on Petrol and Diesel.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 03-11-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 23:47 IST
After Centre excise duty cut, Goa govt announces more reduction in petrol, diesel prices
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hours after the Centre cut excise duty on petrol and diesel, the Goa government on Wednesday night further slashed taxes on the two fuels to make them more cheaper in the coastal state.

The Centre cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by a record Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre to help bring down rates from their highest-ever levels. The excise duty reduction is effective from November 4, the day of Diwali festival.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant, in a message on social media, said the prices of petrol and diesel will be reduced by Rs 12 per litre and Rs 17 per litre, respectively, in the state.

He said the reduction in fuel prices is a "great Diwali gift" given to Indians by the Modi government.

Sawant wrote "The Modi Govt has given a great Diwali gift to all Indians by announcing reduction in Excise Duty on Petrol and Diesel. I thank the Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi Ji as this decision shall give great relief to common man and help control inflation.

''In addition, Government of Goa shall reduce additional Rs 7 on Petrol and Rs 7 on Diesel, thereby reducing the price of diesel by Rs 17 per litre and petrol by Rs 12 per litre." PTI RPS RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021