UP sweetens Centre’s Diwali gift: Lowers VAT on petrol diesel, makes them yet more cheaper

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-11-2021 00:51 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 00:49 IST
Image Credit: ANI
With the central government slashing the excise duty on petrol and diesel, the Uttar Pradesh government too on Wednesday lowered the VAT on the two fuels making them cheaper by Rs 12 per litre in the state.

"The state government has decided to reduce the VAT by Rs 7 and Rs 2 respectively on petrol and diesel. Now with the cut in excise duty by the Centre and reduction of VAT by the state government, their prices will come down by Rs 12 per litre in the state," Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal said.

Earlier in the day, the central government had announced a cut in the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively, bringing down their retail rates from record highs.

The announcement comes on the eve of Diwali which will help bring down the skyrocketing prices of fuel and provide some relief to the common man battling inflation. ''The government of India has taken a significant decision of reducing fuel Central Excise Duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively from tomorrow. Prices of petrol and diesel will thus come down accordingly,'' an official statement had said earlier.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, through a tweet, praised the central government's decision and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the same.

''Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to reduce the excise duty on petrol and diesel in the public interest has given additional gaiety to Diwali. This decision is going to bring relief to every section of society. Heartfelt thanks to the respected Prime Minister on behalf of all the people of the state,'' Yogi said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

