South African author Damon Galgut wins Booker Prize
It was Galgut's third nomination for the 50,000 pounds ($68,175) English language literary award prize. "It's changed my life and please know I am profoundly, humbly grateful for this," he said in his acceptance speech.
Reuters | London | Updated: 04-11-2021 01:39 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 01:39 IST
South African author and playwright Damon Galgut won the Booker Prize on Wednesday for his novel "The Promise", about a white South African family's failed commitment to give their Black maid her own home. It was Galgut's third nomination for the 50,000 pounds ($68,175) English language literary award prize.
"It's changed my life and please know I am profoundly, humbly grateful for this," he said in his acceptance speech. ($1 = 0.7334 pounds)
