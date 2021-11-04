Left Menu

USTR Tai, Commerce Minister Goyal to take comprehensive look at bilateral trade relationship

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2021 05:17 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 05:17 IST
USTR Tai, Commerce Minister Goyal to take comprehensive look at bilateral trade relationship
  • Country:
  • United States

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal have held a virtual meeting, discussing ways to expand the bilateral trade relationship and ensure future success of the trade policy forums.

''Ambassador Tai and Minister Goyal looked forward to their upcoming meetings in New Delhi (November 22-23), and agreed to take a comprehensive look at ways to expand the bilateral trade relationship and ensure the future success of the U.S.-India Trade Policy Forum,'' read a statement from the Office of the USTR after the meeting on Wednesday.

''They also shared perspectives on how to reach meaningful outcomes at the upcoming WTO Ministerial Conference (MC12),'' it added.

The WTO conference will be held from November 30 to December 3.

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

You can now easily add citations in Google Docs with new search function

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021