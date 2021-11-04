PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 4

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- New body to oversee global sustainability disclosure standards https://on.ft.com/3GRgYKw - Rothermeres make offer to take Daily Mail publisher private after 90 years https://on.ft.com/3k2w4Dc

- UK poultry industry to use only half of emergency visas for foreign workers https://on.ft.com/3nOXhu4 Overview

- The IFRS Foundation said at the COP26 climate conference on Wednesday that it would form the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), which will be tasked with creating a single set of standards "to meet investors' information needs". - The Rothermere family are closer to taking the publisher of the Daily Mail private in a deal that values the group at about 2.9 billion pounds.

- The UK poultry industry expects to take up only about half of the 5,500 emergency visas announced by the government ahead of Christmas, after turkey farms cut production and recruited some workers locally. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

