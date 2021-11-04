India reports 12,855 new COVID-19 cases, 461 deaths in last 24 hrs

India reported 12,855 fresh COVID-19 cases and 461 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry. India's active caseload stands at 1,48,579. With 15,054 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries reached 3,37,12,794.

Meanwhile, the total death toll has reached 4,59,652. As per the ministry, 1,07,63,14,440 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

