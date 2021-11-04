Left Menu

Assam logs 276 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Assam reported 276 new COVID-19 cases, 365 recoveries and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 04-11-2021 10:43 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 10:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Assam reported 276 new COVID-19 cases, 365 recoveries and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state health department on Thursday informed that the total cases have now gone up to 6,11,487.

There are 2,292 active COVID-19 cases in the state. The death toll has gone up to 6,015 and the total recoveries from this virus are at 6,01,833. The fatality rate is at 0.98 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 39,657 tests to detect the presence of COVID-19 were conducted. So far, 2,48,30,364 tests have been conducted in the state.Districts with a high caseload include Kamrup Metropolitan, followed by Kamrup (R) and Barpeta. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

