Left Menu

Haryana reduces VAT on petrol, diesel after Centre's excise duty cut

Taking it forward, the Haryana government has also reduced the rate of VAT on petrol and diesel in the state.Now, both petrol and diesel in entire Haryana will be cheaper by Rs 12 per litre, the chief minister said.A day earlier, the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh government too lowered the VAT rate on the two fuels, making them cheaper by Rs 12 per litre in the state.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-11-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 11:08 IST
Haryana reduces VAT on petrol, diesel after Centre's excise duty cut
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the Centre slashing excise duty on petrol and diesel, the Haryana government too announced a reduction in VAT on the fuels on Thursday, making them cheaper in the BJP-JJP-ruled state by Rs 12 per liter on Diwali.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar took to Twitter to announce the measure.

''On the occasion of Diwali, the central government has announced a reduction in prices of petrol and diesel. Taking it forward, the Haryana government has also reduced the rate of VAT on petrol and diesel in the state.

''Now, both petrol and diesel in entire Haryana will be cheaper by Rs 12 per liter,'' the chief minister said.

A day earlier, the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh government too lowered the VAT rate on the two fuels, making them cheaper by Rs 12 per liter in the state. Some other BJP-ruled states have lowered their VAT rates as well.

On Wednesday, the Narendra Modi government announced a cut in the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively, bringing down their retail rates from record highs.

Reducing the excise duty, the Union government urged states to commensurately reduce VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021