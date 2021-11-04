Left Menu

Kolkata: Devotees throng Dakshineswar temple on Kali Puja

Many devotees gathered in Kolkata's Dakshineswar temple on the occasion of Kali Puja on Thursday morning.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 04-11-2021 11:54 IST
Kolkata: Devotees throng Dakshineswar temple on Kali Puja
Visual from Dakshineswar temple . Image Credit: ANI
Many devotees gathered in Kolkata's Dakshineswar temple on the occasion of Kali Puja on Thursday morning. Kali Puja is a major festival in West Bengal that is celebrated on the day of Diwali. In the remaining parts of the country, people worship Goddess Lakshmi on the occasion of Diwali.

According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Kali is the first of the ten incarnations of Goddess Durga. Depicted with a fierce face and terrifying look, Goddess Kali is regarded as the most aggressive form of Goddess Durga. Earlier this week, The Supreme Court has set aside the Calcutta High Court order putting a blanket ban on the sale, purchase and use of all kinds of firecrackers in the state during Kali Puja, Diwali celebrations and some other festivities this year to check air pollution amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

