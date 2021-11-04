Rahul Gandhi extends Diwali greetings to people

Left Menu

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday greeted people on the occasion of Diwali saying the festival conveys the message that the lamp gives light to all without discrimination.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2021 12:04 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 12:04 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday greeted people on the occasion of Diwali saying the festival conveys the message that the lamp gives light to all without discrimination. "The light of the lamp gives light to all without any discrimination - this is the message of Diwali. May Diwali be among your loved ones and may it connect everyone's hearts. Happy Diwali," read Gandhi's tweet roughly translated from Hindi.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah among others also conveyed their best wishes to people. Diwali is observed on the 15th day of Kartik, the holiest month in the Hindu lunar calendar and it is believed that on this day Lord Rama (the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu) returned from a 14-year-long exile during which he fought and won a battle against the demon king Ravan.

People celebrate the festival by decorating their houses, exchanging gifts, and offering prayers in order to commemorate the "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance." (ANI)

