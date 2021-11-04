China's vegetable, grain supplies plentiful, say farm officials

China's vegetable production is "basically normal" and it has enough wheat to meet the demand for one and a half years, agriculture officials said on Thursday, in a further effort to reassure the public that food shortages are not looming.

Shoppers rushed to stock up on staples this week after the commerce ministry advised the public to make sure they had enough daily necessities at home in case of emergencies. Supermarkets in various cities around the country saw flour, rice, and other food items flying off the shelves.

Despite a recent increase in the price of spinach, lettuce, and other leafy vegetables due to extreme weather, the area and output of other major varieties had slightly increased, Tang Ke, director-general of the Department of Market and Informatization under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs told reporters. "The total supply is sufficient so consumers don't need to worry," he said.

China also has plenty of grain in state reserves, officials said, with wheat stocks enough to cover consumption for one year and a half years.

